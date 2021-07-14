Mekai Curtis Is Kanan In ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Watch



*Starz’s hit show “Power” is back with a new addition to the franchise!

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” tells the origin story of Kanan first played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The character was introduced during the second season of “Power.” He was the long-lost friend turned enemy of the lead character Ghost (Omari Hardwick). Kanan became known as the ruthless, vengeful villain of the show. His mission was to get back at Ghost for betraying him in the past.

But it’s not just Ghosts’ betrayal that turned Kanan into the villain. “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” will give viewers a look into Kanan’s past. The story starts with Kanan being bullied as a child, and when he gets home his mother isn’t having it. Back in the day if your parents found out you got beat up, they would make you go face your bullies and defend yourself. That is exactly what Kanan’s mother did. Raquel, Kanan’s mother played by Patina Miller, is a Queen Pin in the neighborhood and had to make sure her son was tough. Growing up in their environment he couldn’t afford to get bullied. He went to face his bullies and that was the moment the Kanan viewers know was born.

Once he becomes a teen Kanan is eager to become part of the family business and that is where the real show begins. Teenage Kanan is played by Mekai Curtis, whose previous credits include mostly family-friendly projects. We sat down with Curtis and asked what it was like playing a menacing character.

“There was a challenge…it’s something I’ve never had to do before but something I wanted to do, it’s exciting,” said Curtis. “It’s humbling that Sascha Penn (the show creator and writer) and Courtney A. Kemp (co-creator and writer) and 50, trusted me to take the baton and steer the ship.”

Was 50 Cent on set giving you any advice about playing this character?

“He was there a couple of times. He’d pull me aside and just put me on game,” shared Curtis. “Once you have that information from the first-hand encounter, it adds a little bit more perspective. And gives you a deeper choice and a deeper place to go to.”



Check out “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” the new installment of the “Power” universe airing on Starz July 18th.