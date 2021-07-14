Kevin Hart’s New Talk Show ‘Hart to Heart’ Launches Thursday Aug 5 on Peacock | VIDEO

*Unplanned, unscripted, unfiltered. In the Peacock Original series HART TO HEART from LOL Studios, Kevin Hart invites A-list talent to sit back, have a glass of wine, and engage in an unfiltered conversation.

“There’s something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation, and ‘Hart to Heart’ is about capturing that magic,” says Kevin Hart. “I couldn’t be more excited to see the next chapter of Laugh Out Loud’s partnership with Peacock come to life with this show, and for audiences to get to see my guests in a way that they’ve never seen them before; it’s real, authentic dialogue over a glass of wine.”

New episodes of HART TO HEART will drop in batches on Thursdays, starting with the first three episodes on August 5.

HART TO HEART guests will be announced each week ahead of the drop. From award winning musicians to A-list actors, the guests on HART TO HEART will represent Kevin’s range of interests and influences. No topic is off limits.

Armed with his insatiable curiosity, lightning wit and vintage wine, Kevin Hart sits down to interview A-list guests in the comfort of his virtual wine cellar for an uninterrupted hour of insight, truth, enlightenment and of course, some humor. HART TO HEART will dig deep to find out what makes these world class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom, and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status.

HART TO HEART is produced by LOL Studios, and builds upon LOL’s multi-faceted content partnership with Peacock — which includes an LOL Branded channel on the platform and the recently announced unscripted series, OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND SNOOP DOGG. Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, Thai Randolph, and Todd Yasui will serve as executive producers on HART TO HEART.