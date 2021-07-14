Don Cheadle Says Accountant is Reason Why He Married Bridgid Coulter After 28 Years Together

*When Don Cheadle appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last month he revealed to guest host Wanda Sykes that he and his longtime love, Bridgid Coulter, got married after 28 years together during the pandemic.

On Monday, the 56-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight the real reason why they decided to finally tie the knot.

“Our accountant proposed to both of us and he showed us the numbers, and we said, yeah, we should probably do it,” Cheadle said at the premiere of his new film “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

“It came up a lot of time,” he said about the topic of marriage. “But every time, we were like, ‘But we’re already together?’ [The accountant said], ‘Yeah, but this is a better reason to be together.’ Really, it’s because our accountant proposed to us, I wish there were some big sweet romantic story, but the romance happened, you know, the first year.”

Wanda Sykes thought the couple was already married, so when Don texted her earlier this year to share the exciting news, her response was less than enthusiastic.

“You texted me at the top of the year, I guess, and you told me that you just got married,” the comedian said during her guest-hosting stint. “And I was like, ‘Oh damn, the pandemic got to Don and Bridgid.’”

“I was like, ‘What the hell happened, man?’” she continued. “I think I just text something back, like, ‘Hey, if you’re happy, I’m happy for you.’ … I was like, ‘Cheadle went Hollywood.’”

“Yeah, I mean, that’s understandable given that we’ve been together 28 years before we got married,” Cheadle replied. “I hold you blameless.”

Cheadle and Coulter have been together since 1992 and share two daughters, Ayana and Imani. The couple also appeared in the film “Rosewood” together.

Speaking to ET, Cheadle jokingly shared his advice on marriage, saying, “Wait 28 years before you get married. Do not rush into things. Be very careful!”

Coulter added, “You’ve got to make sure. I wasn’t sure. Now, I think I’m almost sure.”