DC’s Congressional Icon Eleanor Holmes Norton Shows Off Aspirational U.S. Flag with 51 Stars (Watch)

*Washington DC Statehood has been something that its longtime congressional representative Eleanor Holmes Norton has spent decades trying to achieve.

During her appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday, she even brought along an American flag with 51 stars to show how it would look.

“When you add one star, you can’t tell the difference,” she said, laughing. ‘The only people who can tell the difference are the people who live in that state, and I can tell you we can’t wait to tell the difference.”

