Wednesday, July 14, 2021
DC’s Congressional Icon Eleanor Holmes Norton Shows Off Aspirational U.S. Flag with 51 Stars (Watch)

Eleanor Holmes Norton shows an American flag with 51 states, the extra star representing Washington D.C. – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, July 14, 2021, CBS

*Washington DC Statehood has been something that its longtime congressional representative Eleanor Holmes Norton has spent decades trying to achieve.

During her appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday, she even brought along an American flag with 51 stars to show how it would look.

“When you add one star, you can’t tell the difference,” she said, laughing. ‘The only people who can tell the difference are the people who live in that state, and I can tell you we can’t wait to tell the difference.”

Watch below, followed by her full interview, where Norton chatted about the restrictive voting laws being passed across the country. She said they will only make people angrier and motivate them to go to the polls even more.

