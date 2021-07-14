Babyface and Wife Nicole Pantenburg Going Separate Ways After 7 Years of Marriage / VIDEO

*Sorry Babyface fans, but we’ve got some sad news regarding the singer. There’s no way to sugarcoat the situation.

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are divorcing after 7 years of marriage.

“After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being,” the couple said in a statement to TMZ. “We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“

Edmonds and Pantenburg got hitched back in 2014 and share one daughter, 12-year-old Peyton Nicole.

It’s unclear what led to the split. Babyface was previously married to Tracey Edmonds from 1992 to 2005 … and they share two sons, Brandon and Dylan.

Babyface and Nicole’s 2014 wedding ceremony reportedly included guests like Oprah Winfrey. They decided to make it legal after dating for 7 years. At the time they got married, ‘Face was 55 and Nicole was 41.

As of this posting, it’s currently unclear if and when they’ll file divorce docs and/or papers to legally separate.

We wish them the best.