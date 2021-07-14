Wednesday, July 14, 2021
HomeLivingRelationships
Relationships

Babyface and Wife Nicole Pantenburg Going Separate Ways After 7 Years of Marriage / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Babyface & wife split (tmz-getty)
Kenneth Babyface Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg (TMZ/Getty)

*Sorry Babyface fans, but we’ve got some sad news regarding the singer. There’s no way to sugarcoat the situation.

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are divorcing after 7 years of marriage.

“After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being,” the couple said in a statement to TMZ. “We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“

Edmonds and Pantenburg got hitched back in 2014 and share one daughter, 12-year-old Peyton Nicole.

It’s unclear what led to the split. Babyface was previously married to Tracey Edmonds from 1992 to 2005 … and they share two sons, Brandon and Dylan.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Will You Accept This Apology?: Black ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Express Colorism in Past Tweets

Babyface and Nicole’s 2014 wedding ceremony reportedly included guests like Oprah Winfrey.  They decided to make it legal after dating for 7 years. At the time they got married, ‘Face was 55 and Nicole was 41.

As of this posting, it’s currently unclear if and when they’ll file divorce docs and/or papers to legally separate.

We wish them the best.

Previous articleBlack Female WWII Unit, Dubbed Six Triple Eight, To Receive Congressional Honor (Video)
Next articleVideo: Watch the Beautiful Hank Aaron Tribute that Preceded MLB All-Star Game
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO