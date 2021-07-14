Wednesday, July 14, 2021
94-Year-Old Grandmother Tries on Wedding Dresses for the First Time (Watch)

Martha-Tucker
Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker

*Wearing a wedding dress has been a lifelong dream for Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker of Birmingham.

KXAN reports that the 94-year-old got married in 1952 when her late husband said he would take her to the movies, and instead they ended up eloping. Moon Tucker never had a traditional wedding — but she at least got to try on dresses over the weekend surrounded by her family.

The first dress she tried on was her favorite, making her feel like a queen, she said.

“I felt like I was getting married,” Tucker said. “I looked at myself and said, ‘Who is that?’ Yeah, I enjoyed that dress.”

Tucker, whose husband passed away in 1975, said she can’t thank her grandchildren enough for creating this special day for her.

“The experience was the joy of me getting in that wedding dress and being able to say I got married,” she said. “I have enjoyed this, really.”

Moon Tucker’s story has been shared thousands of times on Facebook since it was posted. Over the weekend she also had brunch, her makeup done and a reception at Applebee’s to complete her special day.

Watch below:

