Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Winnie Harlow: I’m Able To Speak My Truth On ‘Making The Cut’ | Watch

By L.Marie
*Model Winnie Harlow joins the judges’ table on the second season of Amazon Prime’s “Making the Cut!

Last season Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn returned to televsion with a new fashion designer competition show. The show features 10 contestants in hope of becoming the next global brand. Each week the designers compete and showcase their creative design talents to the judges in hopes of making the final cut!  

Making the Cut, Shiona Turini, Jeremy Scott, Winnie Harlow, Heidi Klum
Guest Judge Shiona Turini with Judges Jeremy Scott, Winnie Harlow and Heidi Klum ‘Making the Cut’ Season 2
(Credit: Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios)

Harlow is no stranger to this form of competition – in 2014 she was a contestant on the 21st season of “America’s Next Top Model.” She knows all about the pressure to perform and the stress of hoping one isn’t eliminated from week to week. We spoke with Harlow about her experience from the other side of the table. She credits Klum and Jeremy Scott (designer) for helping her become comfortable enough to step into the role of judge – while still being new to the fashion industry.

“Having that comfort, helped me to open up and be able to speak my truth to these designers who are coming here to hear what we have to say,” said Harlow.

Making the Cut, Winnie Harlow, Prabal Gurung
Winnie Harlow (Judge) and Prabal Gurung (Guest Judge) ‘Making the Cut’ Season 2
(Credit: Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios)

Even though she felt she needed the confirmation from her peers, Harlow fits right in with the veterans. She doesn’t hold back on giving the contestants her opinions. But don’t expect her to be a mean girl on the show. Harlow knows how to deliver constructive criticism without tearing down the designers.

“I know my experiences with being judged and certain experiences that I’ve had in my life where I didn’t like the way I was spoken to,” said Harlow. But don’t get it twisted, when she needs to be firm she is! But she does it with style and grace.

Watch Harlow on the second season of “Making The Cut” streaming exclusively on Prime Video July 16th.

L.Marie

