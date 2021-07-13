Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Video Surfaces of Trick Daddy Arguing with Women Outside Club [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
10th Annual ONE Musicfest
Trick Daddy (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

*A video of rapper Trick Daddy getting into a verbal altercation with a woman has surfaced online.

Per Hot97, the incident took place outside of a Miami nightclub, and in the video, Trick and the woman appear to be arguing and getting a little physical before the video cuts off. According to the report, witnesses claim the hip-hop star paid for the woman and her friends to get into the club, and when they decided not to hang out with him afterward, he got upset.

Take a look at the video below.

READ MORE: Trick Daddy Still Comin’ for Bey: ‘I’m More Afraid of Roaches Than Bees’ / WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The clip comes weeks after Trick Daddy caught heat for slamming Beyonce during a recent Clubhouse chat, claiming she can’t sing.

As we previously reported, the “Love & Hip-Hop” star received a lot of heat for hopping on the popular Clubhouse app and claiming Beyoncé is someone who could “can barely sing” and doesn’t write her own songs. Although it was his personal opinion, Beyonce fans were just not having it.

Trick later hopped on his radio show to unpack why he felt that way. He explained, “What I said was I don’t think Beyoncé can sing and Beyoncé is to R&B what JAY-Z is to the state of hip-hop in New York at the time when JAY-Z considered himself as the king of hip-hop,” said Trick Daddy. “Which is my opinion. And opinions are like buttholes: without ’em, you’d be full of doodoo.”

He noted that he was sharing an “unpopular opinion.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

