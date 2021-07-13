StarNews Mobile and Culture Genesis Announce Partnership to Bring All Def Media to Africa

*Los Angeles, CA –– StarNews Mobile, the leading mobile video network helping content creators, celebrities and brands monetize their content in Africa, today announced its partnership with Culture Genesis, the largest black-owned digital platform with over 15 million fans and 500 million monthly views, to distribute All Def Comedy and Music channels to over 430 million mobile subscribers via Orange and MTN in Africa.

Initially, All Def’s “Dad Jokes,” “Great Taste,” “Roast Me” comedy shows and “Arts & Raps” and “Bar Exam” music shows will be shared in Nigeria—the largest mobile user market in Africa with 150 million mobile subscribers—as well as in South Africa with 80 million mobile subscribers. Plans for further expansion will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are excited about our synergetic partnership with Cultural Genesis and the opportunity to introduce its diversified content portfolio directly to African mobile users, an audience of over a billion people,” said Guy Kamgaing, CEO of StarNews Mobile. “It’s important to note that Black American content has a historical relation with the African continent––we love and are fascinated by it. We are thrilled that Culture Genesis has opened its distribution reach to an eager African audience, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

Culture Genesis acquired All Def in 2019 to grow the brand by implementing its InteractLive proprietary software to All Def’s IP and audiences. Since then, All Def’s reach has skyrocketed by leveraging the cultural power of comedy, hip-hop, poetry and social justice. All Def partners with the most talented Black and LatinX content creators to produce 24/7 authentic and entertaining content for multicultural audiences. All Def’s sister brand, Def Jam Records, has successfully resonated with people across Africa over the years as hip-hop is the top music genre on the continent.

“StarNews Mobile shares in our vision to empower artists and new multicultural talent,” said Cedric J. Rogers, co-founder and CEO of Culture Genesis. “This partnership is a significant opportunity for All Def and our content creators due to StarNews Mobile’s strong relationships with leading telecom operators, growing subscriber base and monetization incentive that will expand our global presence tremendously.”

Today, StarNews Mobile is available in the Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Congo, South Africa and Nigeria with Ghana, Benin, Rwanda and Senegal coming soon. StarNews Mobile has established partnerships with large pan-African mobile operators such as MTN, Orange and Maroc Telecom in order to distribute exclusive and quality video content directly to users.

For more information about StarNews Mobile, please visit: www.starnewsmobile.com.

About Culture Genesis

Culture Genesis is a media-tech company focused on remixing technology for authentic urban culture and entertainment. Founded by former Apple executive Cedric J. Rogers and VEVO, MLB Advanced Media alum Shaun Newsum—we build, develop and acquire digital media technology and audiences. Based in Los Angeles, Culture Genesis is backed by Mucker Capital and betaworks. For more information, visit www.culturegenesis.com.

About StarNews Mobile

StarNews Mobile is a network of mobile video channels that allows content creators, celebrities and brands to monetize their content in Africa, the world’s fastest growing mobile market. StarNews Mobile works with popular local creators on the continent and international content producers to create and distribute exclusive and addictive short videos that fans are eager to pay for.

With strong distribution and marketing partnerships with pan-African mobile operators such as MTN, Orange and Maroc Telecom, relationship with local African artists, and seamless monetization offering through micro-payments, StarNews has built a service that excels in its simplicity, affordability and content appeal.

source: Nadia H – [email protected]