Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated’s ‘Inclusive’ Swimsuit Show Features Plus-sized Models

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hosted a new “inclusive” runway show featuring plus-sized models and women of diverse ages and races.

The show was held on the poolside catwalk at the luxury Mondrian Hotel on South Beach Saturday.

According to the New York Post, Miami-based actress and model Saje Nicole stunned on the runaway alongside 57-year-old model Kathy Jacobs, personal chef Chelsea Heath, social media influencer Natalie Mariduena and Canadian-born plus-size model Amanda Kay.

READ MORE: Tyra Banks Comes Out of Modeling Retirement for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit continues to redefine the cultural conversation around beauty by celebrating a diverse group of women who include professional athletes, entrepreneurs, models, mothers, rookies and swim search contestants,” the firm said in a press release.

It added, “Its annual Miami runway show which collectively rounds out this remarkable group of authentic and aspirational women has become the go-to show during swim week in Miami.”

The annual runway show was a preview of the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which hits stands July 19.

How do you feel about the magazine’s use of “inclusive” models? Sound off in the comments. 

EURweb.com

In related news, Megan Thee Stallion will be one of the next cover girls for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue this year.

“She’s the biggest star [right now], so it’s a no-brainer and they love surprises,” a source shared with Page Six.

In June, the hip-hop star kicked off THOT season with a sexy swimsuit photoshoot. She shared a series of stunning swimsuit photos of herself rocking a blue bikini on Instagram. 

“Hot Girl Summer 😛🔥,” she captioned the photos, showing off her makeup-free complexion and natural curls. Check the sexy photos below.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

