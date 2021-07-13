Rapper Indian Red Boy Killed While Live-streaming + Chicago Artist KTS Dre Fatally Shot 64 Times

*Los Angeles-based rapper Indian Red Boy was murdered last week while live-streaming on Instagram.

The artist (born Zerail Rivera) was killed on July 8 while he was sitting in his car on Chadron Ave in Hawthorne, police said in a press release. He was reportedly talking to fellow gang member Kapone over Instagram Live when he was ambushed by a gunman who fired multiple shots.

Indian Red Bone is heard telling his friend to get help.

Hawthorne officers responded to the scene to find the 21-year-old “slumped in the front seat of a vehicle parked in the carport to the rear of the building.”

“It appears to have been a walk-up shooting and he appears to have been targeted,” Hawthorne police Lieutenant Ti Goetz told the outlet. Goetz said that the shooting may have been gang-related.

The shooter or shooters have not yet been identified, according to the Daily Breeze.

In related news, Chicago rapper KTS Dre was shot 64 times as he was released from Cook County jail on Saturday night.

As reported by VICE, the 31-year-old rapper, born Londre Sylvester, was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and other parts of his body.

Sylvester was walking to a waiting car with a 60-year-old woman when a car pulled up and two gunmen fired dozens of shots. The shooters then fled the scene. Police reportedly plan on reviewing nearby surveillance footage for evidence.

KTS Dre had just been released on bond after being in custody since late June for parole violation related to a 2020 felony gun case. Per ABC 7, police identified him as a member of the Gangster Disciples. He had the words “Kill To Survive” tattooed on his neck.

The 60-year-old woman who was with him when he was shot was hit in the knee, and a 30-year-old female passerby was grazed in the mouth. Both victims were transported to local hospitals and are listed in good condition, according to reports.

Check out the news report below.