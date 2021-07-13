Tuesday, July 13, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Man Who Serenaded Wife Through Brain Cancer in Viral Video Set for ‘America’s Got Talent’ (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

Ray and Roslyn Singleton
Ray and Roslyn Singleton

*Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent” will feature a familiar face.

Ray Singleton, the husband who went viral for singing to his wife, Roslyn, as she battled brain cancer for the second time, will take the stage in hopes of moving forward in the NBC talent show, airing at 8 p.m. tonight.

The Charlotte, North Carolina couple’s emotional story caught the ears of Ellen DeGeneres and led to an appearance on her talk show. Now, with Roslyn again cancer free, “AGT” is next on their slate.

“It was unbelievable to know your dream that you’ve been working on your entire life has come true,” Singleton said in an interview with Charlotte’s WCNC.

At the age of 15, he says he sat at a piano and taught himself how to play.

“It’s a God-given gift,” Singleton said, adding that he wants to share that gift with the world, with his wife by his side.

“This thing is so much bigger than us and then just the amount of people that this woman here inspires is unbelievable,” Singleton said.

Roslyn says her husband’s singing has helped her overcome some of life’s toughest battles.

“It definitely helps me heal,” she said. “Right before I went into brain surgery he sang ‘Three Little Birds’ by Bob Marley. “’Every little thing is gonna be alright’ and that’s just been our mantra ever since.”

Watch WCNC’s preview of Singleton’s “AGT” performance below:

Previous articleWe Remember: Charlie Robinson, Who Played Mac on ‘Night Court,’ Dies at 75
Next articleWe’re Not All Going Back To the Office: America Gets Ready To Go Hybrid
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO