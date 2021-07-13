*While Lamar Odom reportedly doesn’t want any problems with Tristan Thompson, he still reportedly wants Khloé Kardashian back.

Lamar Odom, who was married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016, sparked drama with Tristan Thompson when he made a remark under one of the reality star’s photos. Lamar wrote,

“Hottie”

Tristan Thompson, who has been off and on with Khloé Kardashian since 2016 and shares daughter True Thompson with her, told Lamar,

“God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results”. It looks like Tristan was referencing Lamar’s near-death experience when he was found unconscious in a brothel due to an alleged cocaine overdose back in 2015. Either way, Khloé didn’t publicly respond to either of them.

Now, an insider has said that Lamar didn’t mean to disrespect Tristan, and was under the impression Tristan and Khloé were no longer together. While reports have swirled that the Good American owner and Tristan split weeks ago, they haven’t confirmed or denied rumors. The source told TMZ Lamar Odom is convinced Tristan messed up a good thing with Khloé and hoped the comment would get her attention and wanted to see where things could lead.

