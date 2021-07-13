Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Kyle Massey Wanted by Police for Missing Court Date in Sex/Minor Case – Search Warrant Issued

By Fisher Jack
Kyle Massey via Twitter

*Kyle Massey may be heading to the slammer as reports now claim he is wanted by police!

According to PEOPLE, the ex-Disney star allegedly missed a second arraignment appearance on Monday regarding a felony charge in Washington state of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. A representative for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office explained, “Mr. Massey did not appear. A judge signed a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.”

Meanwhile, Massey is calling this straight BS. His lawyer, Lee Hutton, told TMZ that his legal team has made several phone calls to the King County DA’s office but claims they’ve not yet gotten a courtesy response. Hutton also noted that Massey has not been served with anything and says they’re “concerned with the misrepresentations made in court.

Indeed, we will move forward to defend these allegations but also determine why due process has not been followed.” As we previously reported, the actor was charged with 1 count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes after prosecutors allege Kyle sent pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl he knew.

