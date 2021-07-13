Tuesday, July 13, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Civil Rights

America’s Team: Texas House Democrats Fly to D.C. to Deny Passage of GOP Voting Bill (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

texas-dems-plane-to-dc
Texas Democrats on one of two chartered planes to DC to thwart passage of a GOP bill that restricts voting rights in the state

*Texas Democratic lawmakers have fled the Lone Star state to try and save our democracy.

After taking two chartered planes to Washington D.C. in an effort to deny the Texas House a quorum, thereby blocking the GOP’s voting restrictions bill, House Democrats said they plan to stay out of state until the end of the special legislative session that ends Aug. 6. Their departure prevents the Legislature from turning any bills into law just days into a 30-day session that was called largely to advance GOP-backed legislation that would enact new restrictions on voting.

The Republicans’ bills, which first prompted Democrats to walk out and break quorum in late May, would ban drive-thru and 24-hour voting options, enhance access for partisan poll watchers and prohibit local election officials from proactively distributing applications to request mail-in ballots. They also include language to further restrict the state’s voting-by-mail rules, including new ID requirements for absentee voters.

At least 51 of the 67 Democratic members of the Texas House — the number needed to break quorum — fled the state Monday, most of them taking the two chartered planes that landed in D.C. around 7 p.m. Central time.

Here is footage from their press conference upon arrival Monday night in the Nation’s Capital.

The Texas Dems are scheduled to hold another presser this morning at 9:45 a.m. EST.

Watch live, below:

Previous articleCBS Taps Cedric the Entertainer to Host 2021 Emmys [VIDEO]
Next articleAl Sharpton, Ben Crump Shine Light on Police Reform with Case of White Teen Killed by Police [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO