Monday, July 12, 2021
Woman Goes Viral With Commentary About New Yorkers Dealing with Elsa Flooding (Watch)

*A TikTok video featuring a Brooklyn native commenting on how New Yorkers handled the flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa has gone viral with over 7 million views.

“It’s bad out here folks. People out here with the Missy Elliot garbage bags trying to make it to the train,” says Katherine G. Mendoza over footage of a man stepping in a trash bag through a subway in waist deep in water.

Mendoza, from Williamsburg, gave her hilarious take on what she calls the “New York determination.”

“I would never do that. Let me tell you why,” she said. “I understand that some people live really far – so they got to do what they got to do, but I’m not about to drown in a New York City subway in dirty garbage water.”

Watch below:

Mendoza says she made her TikTok account last year when the pandemic hit, and has since gained more than 180,000 followers, reports News12 Brooklyn. While most of her videos cover New York City, she films others using her many characters such as Motha Royal, who dishes the latest in celebrity gossip.

When she’s not making TikToks, Mendoza works as a writer, producer and host of her “Mess in Progress” podcast.

“I definitely want to show-run my own program…just tell stories from my experiences to the same extent that I’m doing on TikTok and I hope TikTok…can take me there,” says Mendoza.

Watch the footage that inspired Mendoza’s viral TikTok below:

