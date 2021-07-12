Wendy Williams Catches Heat from Mother of Slain TikTok Star [VIDEO]

*Wendy Williams is catching heat from the mother of TikTok star Matima ‘Swavy’ Miller after the talk show host commented about the death of the 19-year-old on her shot last week.

Williams appeared to make light of Swavy’s death on her daytime talk show and now his mother and brother want her to apologize.

Here’s more from TMZ:

We spoke with Swavy’s mom and older sibling — Chanell Clark and Rahkim Clark, respectively — about the segment Wendy did earlier this week on-camera … where she introduced Swavy to her audience by comparing social media followers, and throwing up a not-so-flattering photo of him — this before getting to the lede … namely, him being killed.

Check out our interview … Rahkim takes the lead on explaining why Wendy’s words were so hurtful. As he points out — this isn’t just another celebrity news gossip story she may normally cover in her day-to-day lineup … this is their own flesh and blood, and it’s real life for them.

Watch the clip below.

Wendy Williams is under fire for insensitive segment on TikTok star Swavy’s death: “I have no idea who this person is. Neither does one person in this building.” https://t.co/WIFIIYOh7n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2021

“Look at my eyes and stuff. Y’all, like as a mother, Wendy Williams, how dare you? So disrespectful. I used to watch you as a child and even though you have a gossip show and all that, you didn’t even know my son,” Swavy’s mother, Chanelle Clark told CBS Philly.

“I’m mentally going through it because I seen it. I seen my son shot down in the street like that,” Clark added. “Y’all don’t know what I’m going through.”

Swavy’s family is seeking justice following his fatal shooting last Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, and his mom witnessed the killing.

“I never knew how big he was until he was put into this situation, but one thing I will say is people did give him his flowers while he was here,” Qua’naijha Clark, Swavy’s sister, said.

“He was very outgoing, so courageous. He had no fear like he would go anywhere and just bust in rhythm,” Swavy’s brother, Rahkim Clark said.

The Millers say Wendy misrepresented Swavy as a thug. Check out their TMZ interview below.