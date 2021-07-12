Monday, July 12, 2021
TODAY’s SNAP: Will Smith and A Woman Not Named Jada – Look!

By Fisher Jack
Will Smith and Elizabeth Woods
Will Smith and Elizabeth Woods / Instagram

…. is of Will Smith and Jordyn Wood’s mom, Elizabeth.
 
And for those who want the 411, according to babygworl.ri‘s post on Instagram …
 
“Elizabeth’s deceased husband was the sound engineer on ‘Fresh Prince.’ Him and Will became really good friends hence why the Smiths have always been protective & close to the Woods. Jordyn was Jaden’s childhood friend and that’s how she met Kylie Jenner.”
 
And now YOU know.

 

