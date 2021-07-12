Monday, July 12, 2021
Popular NYC Comedy Club Reject Bill Cosby’s Stand-Up Tour

By Ny MaGee
bill cosby & lawyer - gettyimages

*One of New York City’s most popular comedy clubs has refused to allow Bill Cosby to book the venue to make his return to stand-up comedy. 

Here’s more from TMZ

Cosby is plotting a tour on the heels of his prison release, and his camp says several promoters and comedy clubs are interested — but the famed Comedy Cellar in NYC’s Greenwich Village is definitely not.

Owner Noam Dworman tells TMZ … his venue’s not the slightest bit interested, and he doesn’t want Bill to even step foot inside his club. While the Comedy Cellar is known for allowing comics and content that make audiences super uncomfortable, it sounds like Cosby is off-limits.

It’s worth noting the club did allow Louis C.K. and Aziz Ansari on its stage in 2018 after both were accused of sexual misconduct.

READ MORE: Bill Cosby Slams Howard University Over Phylicia Rashad Backlash

Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, tells TMZ, “That’s one club owner and in the words of the King of R&B Bobby Brown, ‘it’s his prerogative to do what he wants to do.'”

Meanwhile, Wyatt was on The Domenick Nati Show recently and discussed Cosby’s sexual assault conviction being overturned. He also weighed in on controversial cases of Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly and noted that attorneys Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom both have an axe to grind against Black men. Hear his full comments via the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

