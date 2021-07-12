Monday, July 12, 2021
Mother, Son React to Being Called ‘Ghetto’ for Eating Seafood Boils During Flight [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Suzie Pratt

*Suzie Pratt and her son, Kmail, have Black Twitter feeling some way after they went viral for eating seafood boils on an airplane.

The two Brooklyn residents own a seafood business and Suzie has made it a habit to fly with seafood. She and her son were traveling to Las Vegas and enjoying a seafood feast when fellow passengers started taking photos of them on the flight, News 12 reported

“They was just smiling and it was just a lot of positivity like people was running up taking their photos. We felt like stars,” Kmail Pratt said.

“I’ve never flew without my seafood. I never had a seafood-less flight,” she said. “I would bring seafood into water parks for my daughter’s birthday.”

Check out mom and son in the clip below.

Some social media users called the Pratts “ghetto” for eating seafood on the plane, with many noting that they would have been bothered by the smell. 

“’Ghetto’ was disturbing to me, because nothing about me and my son was ghetto,” Suzie said. “We take pride in being classy. And it was more of classy thing than anything because I wasn’t even in first class and I turned coach to first class.”

Despite the negativity, the media attention has put the spotlight on their growing seafood business. 

“I love making seafood, the flavor, the fun…it brings out the happiness in everybody,” Suzie said.

As reported by Blavity, Suzie and Kmail’s viral photo has received more than 48,000 likes since it was posted to Twitter on June 29.

Do you think they were “ghetto” for eating seafood boils on an airplane? Sound off in the comments below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

