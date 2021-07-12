Mother, Son React to Being Called ‘Ghetto’ for Eating Seafood Boils During Flight [VIDEO]

*Suzie Pratt and her son, Kmail, have Black Twitter feeling some way after they went viral for eating seafood boils on an airplane.

The two Brooklyn residents own a seafood business and Suzie has made it a habit to fly with seafood. She and her son were traveling to Las Vegas and enjoying a seafood feast when fellow passengers started taking photos of them on the flight, News 12 reported.

“They was just smiling and it was just a lot of positivity like people was running up taking their photos. We felt like stars,” Kmail Pratt said.

“I’ve never flew without my seafood. I never had a seafood-less flight,” she said. “I would bring seafood into water parks for my daughter’s birthday.”

Some social media users called the Pratts “ghetto” for eating seafood on the plane, with many noting that they would have been bothered by the smell.

“’Ghetto’ was disturbing to me, because nothing about me and my son was ghetto,” Suzie said. “We take pride in being classy. And it was more of classy thing than anything because I wasn’t even in first class and I turned coach to first class.”

There is zero self awareness here. They own a seafood joint. They know how powerful the smell is of seafood boils and you brought one into a metal tube in the sky. This was dumb and disrespectful to everyone around them. — Excessively Black (@ACZeroshift) July 9, 2021

Despite the negativity, the media attention has put the spotlight on their growing seafood business.

“I love making seafood, the flavor, the fun…it brings out the happiness in everybody,” Suzie said.

As reported by Blavity, Suzie and Kmail’s viral photo has received more than 48,000 likes since it was posted to Twitter on June 29.

Do you think they were “ghetto” for eating seafood boils on an airplane? Sound off in the comments below.