*When it comes to police brutality it’s not just racist White cops who beat and lie on Black people. Other people of color can be racist too.

It happened in Rock Hill, South Carolina last month when Jonathan Moreno beat up an innocent man in the line of duty then lied about it on the police report. It turned out to be one lie too many.

Moreno’s version of what happened and the video evidence of what happened didn’t add up! So Rock Hill’s first Black district attorney went with the video evidence.

Here’s the complete story (link). There are countless cases of police brutality. The game changer in this case was a bystander who went live on Facebook to show what happened in real time.

Even though Moreno apologized, the damage has been done. Click on the video above to find out what you can do to hold more members of the Rock Hill Gang Unit accountable.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Caitlyn Jenner Trashed with Transphobic Barbs At Conservative Political Action Conference/CPAC – WATCH

Steffanie is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries at [email protected]. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.