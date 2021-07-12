Monday, July 12, 2021
Eddie Murphy’s Son Eric and Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin Are Boo’d Up

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter are reportedly boo’d up.

On Saturday, Martin’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence took to social media to wish Eddie’s son Eric Murphy a happy birthday on Instagram.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” Jasmin, 25, wrote alongside two photographs of the pair, confirming that they are indeed a couple. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!” she added. Check out the post below.

READ MORE: Racial Abuse Hurled at Black British Players Who Missed Penalty Kicks in European Championship Loss (Video)

Jasmin is Martin’s firstborn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Patricia Southall.

Eric is Eddie’s oldest child, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely.

Murphy, 60, has ten children total through relationships with McNeely, Nicole Murphy, Tamara Hood, Spice Girl Melanie Brown and Paige Butcher.

“I am so blessed with my kids,” Eddie Murphy said earlier this year on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. “I don’t have one bad seed. I don’t have any like ‘Oh you are the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid,” he gushed.

“My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky,” he added.

“My career, or what I am as an artist, that’s not at the center of my life. At the center of my life is my family and my kids,” Murphy said in a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair. “That’s the principal relationship, and everything comes after that. I have 10 kids, and I’m present, and I’m part of their lives. You got to have some kind of balance with career and personal life.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

