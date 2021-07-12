Eddie Murphy’s Son Eric and Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin Are Boo’d Up

*Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter are reportedly boo’d up.

On Saturday, Martin’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence took to social media to wish Eddie’s son Eric Murphy a happy birthday on Instagram.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” Jasmin, 25, wrote alongside two photographs of the pair, confirming that they are indeed a couple. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!” she added. Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Page Lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence)

Jasmin is Martin’s firstborn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Patricia Southall.

Eric is Eddie’s oldest child, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely.

Murphy, 60, has ten children total through relationships with McNeely, Nicole Murphy, Tamara Hood, Spice Girl Melanie Brown and Paige Butcher.

“I am so blessed with my kids,” Eddie Murphy said earlier this year on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. “I don’t have one bad seed. I don’t have any like ‘Oh you are the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid,” he gushed.

“My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky,” he added.