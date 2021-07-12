Ben Carson Says Welfare Was More ‘Destructive’ to Black Families than Slavery (Watch)

*Ben Carson did his usual Ben Carson thing during an appearance at this weekend’s CPAC conference, this time suggesting that the Black family unit was more in tact and stronger under slavery than under federal assistance policies such as welfare.

Donald Trump’s former HUD Secretary remarked: “When you look at what the Black community has been through, go all the way back to slavery. It was the family, the strong family units and the faith in God that got people through that, that got people through Jim Crow, through severe segregation, through all the difficulties.”

He continued: “But what really had a negative impact was when the government came along said, ‘There, there, you poor little thing, I’m going to take care of all your needs.’ And started implementing policies that were destructive to the family formation. Those are the things that have hurt the Black communities the most.”

Watch below, courtesy of Fox Nation:

Ben Carson suggests Black families were stronger during slavery pic.twitter.com/o9URTjDQJk — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) July 11, 2021

Thankfully, Twitter also did its usual Twitter thing in response.

Something is wrong with Ben Carson. — Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) July 12, 2021

Only at the white supremacist rave CPAC is slavery better than something. Way to go Ben Carson. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 12, 2021

At KKK CPAC hate rally, Ben Carson told a room full of white supremacists that welfare hurt black families and communities more than slavery. I must say that I really despise this self loathing corrupt Uncle Tom every time he manages to wake up the hell and speak his stupid. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 12, 2021

Ben Carson tells CPAC that welfare has hurt Black families more than slavery, Jim Crow and segregation because they had strong family units & the faith in God. He forgets that they weren’t allowed to marry and that children were often taken away and sold as valuable assets. pic.twitter.com/wVCiENuCy5 — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) July 11, 2021

Ben Carson is trotting out yet more foolishness on “stable Black families” during enslavement. He’s absolutely wrong. Enslavement is directly related to weakening family bonds. More here: https://t.co/c1EWnpp0lg https://t.co/2m3TObt4KC — Dr. Trevon D Logan (@TrevonDLogan) July 11, 2021