Monday, July 12, 2021
Ben Carson Says Welfare Was More ‘Destructive’ to Black Families than Slavery (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Ben Carson
Ben Carson appears at CPAC

*Ben Carson did his usual Ben Carson thing during an appearance at this weekend’s CPAC conference, this time suggesting that the Black family unit was more in tact and stronger under slavery than under federal assistance policies such as welfare.

Donald Trump’s former HUD Secretary remarked: “When you look at what the Black community has been through, go all the way back to slavery. It was the family, the strong family units and the faith in God that got people through that, that got people through Jim Crow, through severe segregation, through all the difficulties.”

He continued: “But what really had a negative impact was when the government came along said, ‘There, there, you poor little thing, I’m going to take care of all your needs.’ And started implementing policies that were destructive to the family formation. Those are the things that have hurt the Black communities the most.”

Watch below, courtesy of Fox Nation:

Thankfully, Twitter also did its usual Twitter thing in response.

EURPublisher01

