Barack Obama Drops His Annual Summer 2021 Playlist [LISTEN]

*Barack Obama shared his annual summer playlist over the weekend, featuring music by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Bob Dylan, Migos, H.E.R., The Rolling Stones, SZA, Stevie Wonder and many more.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” Obama captioned his tweet. “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

Check out his playlist below.

Among the tracks featured are Migos and their 2021 single “Straightenin;” and Drake’s “Wants and Needs,” featuring rapper Lil Baby, who makes the list for a second year.

Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” also made the cut as well as SZA’s “Good Days,” Brandi Carlile (“Speak Your Mind”), Bob Dylan (“I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight”) and Bob Marley & the Wailers (“Exodus”), George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord;” Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones and Ella Fitzgerald.

It’s no secret that Obama is a huge lover of music. He has been releasing a summer playlist since he was in the White House.

“I sing in the shower, I sing outside of the shower. I am unembarrassed about singing,” Obama said during his Renegades: Born in the USA podcast with rock icon Bruce Springsteen in March. “My daughters and my wife sometimes roll their eyes.”

Last December, the former president shared his “Favorite Music of 2020″ list — featuring Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion.

Stream Obama’s 2021 summer playlist below on Spotify.