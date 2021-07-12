A&E Announces Return of ‘Kids Behind Bars’ + ‘Accused: Guilty or Innocent?’ [VIDEO]

*A&E Network has announced the return of its two acclaimed documentary series in August. Season two of “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” will premiere on Thursday, August 19 at 10pm ET/PT. Season 2 of “Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole” premieres Thursday, August 26 at 9pm ET/PT.

Per press release, “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” follows the dramatic inside stories – as they unfold – of 8 people facing trial for serious crimes they are alleged to have committed. Each claims to be not guilty or that their actions were justifiable, and put their fate into the hands of a jury. Season two of the acclaimed true crime series offers an extraordinary account of what happens when someone is formally charged with a crime and sent to trial – all solely from the perspective of the accused, their legal team and family members. Each episode follows the accused person’s journey through the planning of their legal defense, the trial and, ultimately, awaiting the verdict. As evidence mounts and the trial approaches, these riveting and emotional stories provide an unprecedented look at what happens when your freedom is on the line. Season one of “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” averaged 1.2M Total Viewers1 and reached a total of 16M Total Viewers2 over the course of its run.

On Thursday, August 12 at 9pm ET/PT, A&E will air a special 2-hour episode of “Accused: Guilty or Innocent” which picks up on the powerful and poignant stories of the accused who were featured in season one. How did life change for the men and women who face the judgment of a jury?

READ MORE: TODAY’s SNAP: Will Smith and A Woman Not Named Jada – Look!

“Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole” is an original documentary series that tells the individual stories of previously convicted child offenders sentenced to mandatory life terms without parole who are now seeking resentencing, following a United States Supreme Court ruling. While some may be resentenced to life, others could be immediately released or given a new sentence that makes them eligible for parole. Season 2 chronicles the horrific crimes and emotional impact on family and friends as they grapple with the question of whether these convicted offenders could be released back into their communities. Each episode will include exclusive commentary from the convicted offenders directly from prison and family and friends of the victim, as well as leading psychologists, law enforcement, and reporters closest to each case as they provide their own unique perspective on the Supreme Court ruling and how it is impacting each individual case.

“Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole” averaged 747,000 Total Viewers in its freshman season3 and reached a total of 21M Total Viewers during its freshman run4.

Join the conversation by following @AETV and using the hashtags #AccusedAE and #KidsBehindBars.

“Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” is produced by Brinkworth Productions. Malcolm Brinkworth and Xander Brinkworth are Executive Producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Holcman are Executive Producers for A&E. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “Accused: Guilty or Innocent.”

“Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole” is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media company, for A&E Network. Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers for IPC. Additional executive producers are Josh Rofe and Mario Diaz, who also serves as showrunner. Executive producers for A&E are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Peter Tarshis. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole.”

*via press release, source: A&E Networks