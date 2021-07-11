Sunday, July 11, 2021
Check Out Teaser Trailer to Jay Z Produced Western ‘The Harder They Fall | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
The Harder They Fall - large
The Harder They Fall – still shot

*Get ready for the teaser trailer to “The Harder They Fall.”

Directed by Jaymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the cast includes Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love, Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally.

Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

The film hits select theaters and on Netflix this Fall. #thehardertheyfall

