(Candy Girl Stars) New Edition is Back … The Whole Crew: Tour & Las Vegas Residency Inked | Video

*Did you have a favorite New Edition star? If you were a girl and born roughly around 1975 likely you did. For some it was Ralph Tresvant. He was so cute. Man, those were the days.

Tresvant’s fans loved hearing him say: Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike, If I like the girl who cares who you like. And then the whole crew chimed in: Cool it now, you better slow it down. Ooo watch out. You’re gonna fall in love.

Can you hear it playing in your head? It was the perfect coming of age music. No wonder we were so hot in the pants.

If you feel this at all you can understand why ‘70s/‘80s teens and young adults feel good about the American R&B group New Edition’s, return. Six members, who started the band in 1978, Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, including Johnny Gill (who joined the crew in 87). will vibe together again next year on tour (Performance dates not confirmed yet). Plus, a Las Vegas residency is planned.

Decades later the music still sounds sweet. So no surprise about young/new fans showing for the group’s return.

Is it true? Here’s what we we found out:

Not only are photos of the whole crew and T-shirts (naming each member) surfacing, according to sources New Edition inked a deal with Creative Arts Agency, and a 30-city tour (plus a residency in Las Vegas) is planned.

The group’s representative Creative Arts Agency confirmed the collaboration in a recent press release.

So, it’s true. the timing is perfect since some of the groups original fans (Generation X) are somewhere between 45 and 60 years old – the youngest of the new old-people – and could use a bit of nostalgia. Since it’s also true that: getting older ain’t for sissies.

Regarding the feelings New Edition help to cultivate in us all – it was a beautiful, physically blossoming time and it feels good transporting back to it.

By-the-way, Ralph Tresvant, who was the lead singer in many of the group’s song’s including “Candy Girl,” is still kind of cute (divorced in 2020). Sources say he’s already boo’ d up again though.