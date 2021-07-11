BET Set to Air 2021 Stellar Gospel Music Awards on Aug. 1 with Yolanda Adams and Many More

*The gospel event of the year, the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, will air on BET on Sunday, August 1st, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Gospel legend Tye Tribbett and multiple Stellar Award winner Jekalyn Carr will host the highly-anticipated event, which will feature inspirational performances from the genre’s most celebrated artists.

Yolanda Adams, Kierra Sheard and Avery*Sunshine have been added to this year’s list of dynamic performers who will hit the Stellar stage at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN. Viewers can also expect moving performances from gospel superstars Jonathan McReynolds, J.J. Hairston, Maverick City Music, Pastor Mike Jr., Tamela Mann, Jason Clayborn, Hezekiah Walker, CeCe Winans and hosts, Tribbett and Carr. The Clark Sisters, who will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award presented by AT&T, will deliver a moving performance at this year’s ceremony.

The Stellar Awards not only recognizes the year’s best performances in the genre, but honors Gospel music icons and those who have been instrumental in advocating for the gospel industry. Top nominees for this year’s ceremony include Anthony Brown & group therAPy, Kierra Sheard, Maverick City Music, and Pastor Mike, Jr., each receiving seven nominations, including a nod each for Artist of the Year.

Other celebrated artists receiving multiple Stellar nominations include Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Clark Sisters, Rev. Luther Barnes and the Restoration Worship Center Choir, the Chicago Mass Choir, and host Jekalyn Carr.

The incomparable Lady Tramaine Hawkins will receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award presented by Toyota for her contributions to gospel music. The AT&T Dream in Black Emerging artist performers will include Jokia, Nia Allen, and Terrian.

AT&T is proud to be this year’s presenting sponsor. With support from additional sponsors, including State Farm (Song of the Year presenter), Toyota, P&G (Traditional Female Vocalist presenter), and McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour, the 2021 Stellar Music Awards is set to be the gospel event of 2021.

The Stellar Awards will tape live at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Saturday, July 10th and will air on BET, BET HER, and BET Gospel on Sunday, August 1st, as well as BET International on August 2nd. For ticket updates, follow us on social media and check our website for the link to purchase. COVID-19 safety protocols are posted as well.

About the Stellar Awards

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards show is Executive Produced by Don Jackson, with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Executive in Charge of Production and Producer. Michael A. Johnson will produce and direct this year’s award show. The Stellar Awards recognizes the year’s best performances in the gospel music genre, honors gospel music icons, and acknowledges the accomplishments of individuals instrumental in advocating for the gospel music industry.

About Central City Productions (CCP)

Founded in 1970 by Don Jackson, Chicago-based Central City Productions, Inc. is a distributor of original targeted programming to television and cable networks. CCP’s award-winning television programs include the Black Music Honors (www.blackmusichonors.com), Stellar Tribute to the Holidays, The Black College Quiz Show Series (www.blackcollegequiz.com), and Mentoring Kings (www.mentoringkings.com), among many others.

About BET

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 125 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET+, the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience; BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

source: Nicole Manigault – Flowers Communications Group

