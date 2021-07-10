*Wait! Did Tristan Thompson seemingly threaten Lamar Odom in the comments section of their mutual ex Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram? To observers it appears that way.

It seems the ish jumped off when Odom made a “Hottie” comment along with a string of emojis under a pic that Kardashian, 37, posted where she’s seen preening for the camera in an outdoor shower.

Thompson, 30, apparently couldn’t handle it and wrote, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.” He followed it up with a more restrained “❤️❤️🤤🤤” in a separate comment.

Uh oh. It just might be on an poppin’ between there two … over Khloé?!

Yessir buddy, we could be wrong, but it sure seems like Thompson sent veiled threat to Odom, 41, with what seems to be a reference to Odom’s near-fatal overdose at the Las Vegas-area Love Ranch brothel in October 2015.

Odom later appeared to delete his comment on the post, which Khloé’s sister Kim and a number of other celebs commented on.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Tells His Alleged Mistress to Lawyer Up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs)

Here’s MORE via Page Six:

Page Six exclusively reported in June that Khloé and Boston Celtics baller Thompson, who are parents to 3-year-old daughter True, broke up after their on-and-off relationship was persistently dogged by rumors of his infidelity. Since then, Thompson has been all over Kardashian’s social media accounts, to the delight of the internet commentariat.

Kardashian and Odom were married from 2009 to 2016 and starred in a “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” spin-off named after themselves. They finalized their divorce after he recovered from his overdose.

While Thompson is the younger man, Odom did recently defeat no less an illustrious opponent than — *checks notes* — Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match, so lay your bets, folks.