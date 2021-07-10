Saturday, July 10, 2021
HomeLivingRelationships
Relationships

Tristan Thompson Steps to Lamar Odom with A Veiled Threat Over Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram

By Fisher Jack
0

Lamar Odom Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson / Getty
Lamar Odom Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson / Getty

*Wait! Did Tristan Thompson seemingly threaten Lamar Odom in the comments section of their mutual ex Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram? To observers it appears that way.

It seems the ish jumped off when Odom made a “Hottie” comment along with a string of emojis under a pic that Kardashian, 37, posted where she’s seen preening for the camera in an outdoor shower.

Thompson, 30, apparently couldn’t handle it and wrote, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.” He followed it up with a more restrained “❤️❤️🤤🤤” in a separate comment.

Uh oh. It just might be on an poppin’ between there two … over Khloé?!

Yessir buddy, we could be wrong, but it sure seems like Thompson sent veiled threat to Odom, 41, with what seems to be a reference to Odom’s near-fatal overdose at the Las Vegas-area Love Ranch brothel in October 2015.

Odom later appeared to delete his comment on the post, which Khloé’s sister Kim and a number of other celebs commented on.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Tells His Alleged Mistress to Lawyer Up

Here’s MORE via Page Six:

Page Six exclusively reported in June that Khloé and Boston Celtics baller Thompson, who are parents to 3-year-old daughter True, broke up after their on-and-off relationship was persistently dogged by rumors of his infidelity. Since then, Thompson has been all over Kardashian’s social media accounts, to the delight of the internet commentariat.

Kardashian and Odom were married from 2009 to 2016 and starred in a “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” spin-off named after themselves. They finalized their divorce after he recovered from his overdose.

While Thompson is the younger man, Odom did recently defeat no less an illustrious opponent than — *checks notes* — Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match, so lay your bets, folks.

Previous articlePatti LaBelle Receives A Surprise from Lee Daniels on Monday’s ‘Tamron Hall’ / WATCH
Next articleEva Marcille Skipped Reality & Plays Boss in Tyler Perry’s Strip Club Drama ‘All The Queen’s Men’ | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO