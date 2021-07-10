Lil Wayne, H.E.R., Isley Brothers Set to Headline Atlanta’s 2021 ONE Musicfest | VIDEO

*You’ve probably noticed that Black entertainment is showing out (across genres: film, theatre, and music). Movies are rich and top level, far more appealing than what they used to be and Black Music is making stunts too. But have you been to an Urban festival? How about ONE Musicfest, ever been there? In terms of how things look and sound, bosses like Live Nation Urban are shelling out money and things seem pretty inviting, to say the least.

With the least already said, regarding entertainment progress – if somebody fell a sleep over the last 15 years and woke up today, they could easily imagine they’ve transported (light years away) into a type of leisure-heaven. Compared to yester-year even festivals look futuristic.

So, when it comes to Southeast’s largest 2-day urban (progressive) music festival if you check out Billboard’s interview with Live Nation Urban and ONE Musicfest you might intuit the spirit is good, among the partners, and a 2021 style rhapsodic event is in the making. Headliners include H.E.R., Lil Wayne and the Isley Brothers.

Here’s a taste of what was said:

“ONE Musicfest (the company) is excited to be back this fall with a live festival in partnership with Live Nation Urban,” said Jason J. Carter, One Musicfest’s founder told Billboard. “One Musicfest (the festival) is one of the most important cultural festivals in the nation,” it’s in Atlanta, GA – the epicenter of Black [traditions] at a 50,000-person destination, he said.

Last year’s One Musicfest

“The partnership with Live Nation Urban allows us to give the culture the amplified platform that it deserves. ONE Musicfest 2021 will be historic!”

Yep, and then Live Nation Urban’s chief executive Shawn Gee confirmed the partnership and histrionic plans and said:

“We are excited to add One Musicfest to our portfolio of festivals and events. We will provide the capital and infrastructure to further fuel the vision.”

Gee also said:

“Investing in black entrepreneurs in the live music space is a core tenant of Live Nation Urban, and J Carter and his team have done an amazing job building OMF into one of the biggest celebrations of black culture in the world.”

And that’s why Live Nation is game to help One Musicfest magnify the dream.

The 2021 event will take place Oct. 9-10 at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park. Tickets are on sale now. Check out the flyer/poster below for the full lineup.