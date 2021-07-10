Saturday, July 10, 2021
Is There Bodycam Video Connected to Breonna Taylor Case That Police Are Hiding? Lawsuit Says Yes

By Fisher Jack
Breonna-Taylor
Breonna Taylor

*A lawsuit claims that Kentucky police are withholding body cam footage from the night that EMT Breonna Taylor was killed in her home.

WDRB reports that the suit filed against LMPD in Jefferson Circuit Court notes that the LMPD are allegedly hiding public records that might indicate whether there is more footage from the night she died.

While the LMPD claims there was no footage because some of the officers did not turn their cameras on, a lawyer for the Taylor family claims they may have turned on automatically, and thus the police are hiding it.

Taylor was fatally shot by police on March 13, 2020, after officers executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment as part of a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found in the home, her family said in a previous lawsuit that was settled with the city for $12 million.

Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com

Fisher Jack

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


