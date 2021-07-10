*A lawsuit claims that Kentucky police are withholding body cam footage from the night that EMT Breonna Taylor was killed in her home.

WDRB reports that the suit filed against LMPD in Jefferson Circuit Court notes that the LMPD are allegedly hiding public records that might indicate whether there is more footage from the night she died.

While the LMPD claims there was no footage because some of the officers did not turn their cameras on, a lawyer for the Taylor family claims they may have turned on automatically, and thus the police are hiding it.

Taylor was fatally shot by police on March 13, 2020, after officers executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment as part of a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found in the home, her family said in a previous lawsuit that was settled with the city for $12 million.

Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Naomi Osaka Playing by Her Own Rules’ Set for July 16 Premiere on Netflix / WATCH