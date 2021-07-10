Eva Marcille Skipped Reality & Plays Boss in Tyler Perry’s Strip Club Drama ‘All The Queen’s Men’ | VIDEO

*Good bye reality! Would you choose a role playing a vulnerable mess (Especially if it’s your own life you’re revealing) or rather the boss running things? For some, including Eva Marcille, that’s a no-brainer. The mom of three jumped ship and hopped right into character for Tyler Perry’s 10-episode male-strip-club drama “All The Queen’s Men.”

The 36-year-old former model has nil qualms about ditching “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” a reality show where short cummings and vulnerability take center stage.

“She’s a completely different woman; she’s a boss, a pioneer. And she’s building an empire in the city of Atlanta (where it’s the men who are usually on top) but in this town they’re at my feet and I love it,” Eva Marcille said of her character Marilyn Deville – at Sunday’s BET Awards, reports Urban Hollywood 411 (See video clip below).

So that’s a wrap, it’s good riddance Reality for Eva Marcille. The actress said she talked to her friends and family and decided – her goals in life (that include uplifting the culture) would be better served in new opportunities. Sources say even Wendy Williams told her: ‘girl “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is not your kind of show.’

And Williams was right according to Marcille. For the actress, these days it’s all about “All The Queen’s Men” a drama about male exotic dancers based on “Ladies Night” a book written by Christian Keyes, who is also one of the series’ executive producers.

“I’m not like a reality star in terms of where I make my money. Being in this business for, now 19 years, I can say 98 percent of my money comes from TV and film,” she said. “Reality wasn’t really my world. I did enjoy my little time on Housewives. I was able to have a baby and kind of transition into Atlanta life as a new mom there, but I’m excited about All the Queen’s Men.”

All the Queen’s Men” (which debuts this Fall on BET’s streaming service) is from Tyler Perry Studios’ Pitch Black Development. Stars include Skyh Alvester Black; Racquel Palmer; Candace Maxwell; Michael Bolwaire; Keith Swift; Dion Rome; Jeremy Williams; and Christian Keyes.