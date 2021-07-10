Andra Day, Clarke Peters, Janet Jackson Among 395 New Film Academy Invites

*Remember Debbie Allen’s character Lydia Grant in the 1980s TV show Fame? “You got big dreams? You want fame, she said. “Well fame costs.” The same is true for members of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In order to make a difference with this group of esteemed Hollywood influencers – you’ve got to put in work.

That’s exactly what honorees invited to the Academy’s class of 2021 have done. They’ve glittered the gates of Hollywood and (one way or another) made them open majestically for them. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science welcomed Andra Day, Clarke Peters, and Janet Jackson among 395 esteemed peers on a mission to advance the arts and sciences of motion pictures.

Other notables invited to this year’s class include: music score winner Jon Batiste, H.E.R. and from “Judas and the Black Messiah” – the writers of the Oscar-winning song “Fight For You”.

In light of a movement worth mentioning: the plight for equality and fairness to all people, in a press release officials spoke of the Academy’s member diversity. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which is the organization behind the Oscars, boasts life like representations of women (46 percent), minorities (39 percent) and also its branch-wide inclusion of international members (53 percent). Of their respective divisions, nominees are chosen for their important contributions.

It all leads us to something Debbie Allen once said:

“There was a time when fame meant that you were someone who is really gifted in your field or you were making an impact or you are famous because you were a really horrible person, you know? But now you can become famous by eating a frog,” she said as reported in an interview with Chelsea Logan.

She’s right but that didn’t cut it for the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences class of 2021, which invited a fraction of the amount of class members they usually welcome each year. Only hard work and peer respect earned those seats.

Congratulations esteemed members and to the Academy’s prestigious reputation and its latest diversity efforts. Click here to view a list of the Academy’s Class of 2021 at UrbanHollywood411.