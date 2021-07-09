Wale Taking Break from Social Media After Revealing He’s ‘Extremely Sick’

*Rapper Wale hit up Instagram and revealed he’s been “out of commission” due to an unknown illness.

In a message shared via his Instagram story, he wrote: “I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday,” Wale shared.

“I’ve missed many calls and texts.. Thank you to everybody who called wit genuine concern. I ain’t sure how long I’ll be down but this shit ain’t slight… Soon as I can come back strong I’ll be back strong. As for now management will run my socials. Much love, see y’all soon,” he added.

Check out his post below.

READ MORE: Wale Makes His Debut On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ (Watch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’Orèal Luchi 🗽🌃 🌸📰🎶 (@lorealluchi)

The announcement follows the rapper recently teasing his upcoming album “Folarin 2,” which is set to drop this summer.

The news also comes a week after his last Instagram post, a video showing him sporting various outfits. Watch the clip below.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear what the illness might be.