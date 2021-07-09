Friday, July 9, 2021
Wale Taking Break from Social Media After Revealing He’s ‘Extremely Sick’

By Ny MaGee
Wale

*Rapper Wale hit up Instagram and revealed he’s been “out of commission” due to an unknown illness. 

In a message shared via his Instagram story, he wrote: “I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday,” Wale shared. 

“I’ve missed many calls and texts.. Thank you to everybody who called wit genuine concern. I ain’t sure how long I’ll be down but this shit ain’t slight… Soon as I can come back strong I’ll be back strong. As for now management will run my socials. Much love, see y’all soon,” he added.

Check out his post below.

The announcement follows the rapper recently teasing his upcoming album “Folarin 2,” which is set to drop this summer. 

The news also comes a week after his last Instagram post, a video showing him sporting various outfits. Watch the clip below.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear what the illness might be.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wale (@wale)

