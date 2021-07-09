Vigil Held to Honor Former FAMU President Dr. Frederick Humphries (Video)

*Students, family and faculty at Florida A&M University gathered around the memorial built in honor of Dr. Frederick S. Humphries on Thursday for a vigil in his honor.

Dr. Humphries died in Orlando on June 24 at the age of 85.

“Dr. Humphries, he was very different,” said Florida A&M University SGA vice president Marcus Thomas. “He was at all of the football games, always on campus, always a force to be reckoned with.”

Dr. Humphries led FAMU to reinstate its college of law, to be named College of the year in 1997-1998, and to be the leading producer of Black baccalaureate degree holders. He also left a personal, one-to-one impression on students.

“He would always make you feel like he knew you,” said alum and Meek Eaton Black Archives interim director Darius Young. “He was just one of those rare individuals who really took the time out, despite his stature and status that he had in the community and at Florida A&M University to really learn more about the students and the everyday people who made FAMU great.”

On Wed., July 7, the life and legacy of Dr. Humphries were honored by the City of Tallahassee with a proclamation. Commissioner, and FAMU Alumna, Dianne Williams-Cox, shared with the community the details of Dr. Humphries’ impact.

A memorial service for Dr. Humphries will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way.