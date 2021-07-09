Friday, July 9, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Roberta Flack Drops Special 50th Anniversary Versions of ‘Chapter Two’ and ‘Quiet Fire’

By Ny MaGee
0

flackrobertapic
Roberta Flack

*Roberta Flack has released a special 50th Anniversary version of two of her iconic albums. 

Per Soul Tracks, her second and third albums, Chapter Two (1970) and Quiet Fire (1971) were re-released on June 25, both remastered and expanded as digital and vinyl editions. 

Per the outlet, both albums feature six unreleased tracks of songs penned by iconic singer/songwriters such as Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, and Leon Russell

READ MORE: Roberta Flack Releases Never-Before-Heard Version of Marvin Gaye’s Iconic ‘What’s Going On’

Here’s more from Soul Tracks:

Chapter Two, hailed as “a great album” by All Music, resides at the intersection of “enlightened soul and contemporary singer-songwriter pop,” observes noted critic Mitchell Cohen in Rock & Roll Globe. The album’s previously unreleased bonus track is a Mitchell song, “Midnight Cowboy,” that its writer never issued on one of her own albums.

Quiet Fire is rated as “one of Flack’s best” by All Music, noting how, true to its title, she “translates the pathos of gospel expression into measured intensity and sighing, elongated phrases.” Its original tracks include another song by Webb, the Bee Gees’ chestnut “To Love Somebody,” the Carole King/Gerry Goffin classic “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,” and Paul Simon’s “Bridge over Troubled Water”. 

Both albums were released before Roberta skyrocketed to fame after Clint Eastwood used her song “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” in his film “Play Misty For Me.” The track earned Flack the Record of the Year GRAMMY Award. 

The songstress was included in the inaugural inductees to the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in June. 

Previous articleVigil Held to Honor Former FAMU President Dr. Frederick Humphries (Video)
Next articleDrama! Kel Mitchell’s Ex-wife (Tyisha Hampton) Implies He Abused Her
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO