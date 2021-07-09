Roberta Flack Drops Special 50th Anniversary Versions of ‘Chapter Two’ and ‘Quiet Fire’

*Roberta Flack has released a special 50th Anniversary version of two of her iconic albums.

Per Soul Tracks, her second and third albums, Chapter Two (1970) and Quiet Fire (1971) were re-released on June 25, both remastered and expanded as digital and vinyl editions.

Per the outlet, both albums feature six unreleased tracks of songs penned by iconic singer/songwriters such as Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, and Leon Russell.

READ MORE: Roberta Flack Releases Never-Before-Heard Version of Marvin Gaye’s Iconic ‘What’s Going On’

Today’s the day! In celebration of #BlackMusicMonth, listen to the 50th Anniversary Digital Expanded Editions of CHAPTER TWO and QUIET FIRE, out NOW on your favorite streaming service! pic.twitter.com/gNceW2d8Tz — Roberta Flack (@Roberta_Flack) June 25, 2021

Here’s more from Soul Tracks:

Chapter Two, hailed as “a great album” by All Music, resides at the intersection of “enlightened soul and contemporary singer-songwriter pop,” observes noted critic Mitchell Cohen in Rock & Roll Globe. The album’s previously unreleased bonus track is a Mitchell song, “Midnight Cowboy,” that its writer never issued on one of her own albums.

Quiet Fire is rated as “one of Flack’s best” by All Music, noting how, true to its title, she “translates the pathos of gospel expression into measured intensity and sighing, elongated phrases.” Its original tracks include another song by Webb, the Bee Gees’ chestnut “To Love Somebody,” the Carole King/Gerry Goffin classic “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,” and Paul Simon’s “Bridge over Troubled Water”.

Both albums were released before Roberta skyrocketed to fame after Clint Eastwood used her song “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” in his film “Play Misty For Me.” The track earned Flack the Record of the Year GRAMMY Award.

The songstress was included in the inaugural inductees to the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.