JeffCars.com’s Review: 2021 Lexus NX 300 F Sport AWD

Highlight: The NX is based off of the hot-selling Toyota RAV4.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $51,785 (Base NX Model: $38,635)

Seating Capacity: 5

Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; a tire pressure monitoring system; lane tracing assist system; a road sign assist; pre-collision system with pedestrian detection; a back up camera; automatic high beam headlights; traction control system; and an electronic blind spot monitor; first aid kit; and vehicle stability control

Standard Equipment (NX): 17-inch wheels; front wheel drive; a 6-speed automatic transmission; three driving modes; an all-speed radar cruise control system; a smart access entry system; push button ignition system; power folding outside mirrors; automatic headlights; keyless entry access; roof rails; carpeted floor mats; power front seats; rear center armrest with dual cupholders; tonneau cover; a dual zone ventilation system; Siri eyes free mode; and Amazon Alexa compatibility

Equipment (F-Sport): 18-inch wheels; a sport tuned suspension system; perforated leather seats; heated steering wheel with paddle shifters; front fog and concerning lamps; LED daytime running lights; door scuff plates; black headliner; black outside mirrors; active sound control; and aluminum pedals

