‘I Have No Idea Who This Person Is’: Wendy Williams Roasted for Making Light of Teen TikTok Star’s Death (Watch)

*Wendy Williams is in the crosshairs of folks on social media again, this time over comments she made about TikTok star Matima “Swavy” Miller, who died Monday of a fatal gunshot wound.

Williams, 56, spoke about the death on Hot Topics, but only to say: “I have no idea who this person is … neither does one person in this building.” She then went on to point out that Swavy had more social media followers than she does.

A clip of the segment, tweeted out Thursday night, has racked up more than 3 million views — and hundreds of thousands of angry responses.

i don’t know what i thought was gonna happen here but it’s so far past what i thought was gonna happen here https://t.co/ukTXh8hPxv — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) July 8, 2021

“She is so hateful. Like, she basically treated the announcement of his death like it was funny gossip,” said one Twitter post with more than 70,000 likes. “Why disparage him? Why even talk about him at all if you and your audience are that removed from even knowing who he is? … She really coaxed laughter from the audience before announcing this young man’s murder.”

“We all know Wendy to be messy and with the s–ts, but this wasn’t cool at all,” another fan chimed in to the tune of 20,000-plus likes. “I don’t know this man, but may he rest in peace. I’m sorry his friends and family had to see this. Wow…”

The Delaware-based teen’s passing was confirmed Tuesday by authorities, who told The Post he was gunned down in broad daylight Monday in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington. Matima Miller, the dancing TikTok star better known as Swavy and Babyface.S, was 19.