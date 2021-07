*A father and his 12-year-old son were in shambles last month after they had a surprise reunion in Maryland.

Jonathan Stewart, who filmed the moment, told Storyful that his brother, Coach Joe, had just been released from prison. Joe and his son, TayRon, had kept in close contact, with Joe even helping out with homework over the jail phone. However, they hadn’t seen each other since Joe’s imprisonment.

On June 16, in Forestville, TayRon had no idea that the wait was finally over.

Watch below: