Ex-Husband of Wendy Williams Appears to Shade Her in Cryptic Post

*Kevin Hunter appears to have shaded his ex-wife Wendy Williams after she slammed him recently during a segment on her talk show.

Hunter’s cryptic post came after Williams weighed in on Tabitha Brown’s announcement that her TikTok fame has allowed her to retire her husband after he’s worked 18 years in the Los Angeles Police Department. Wendy reacted to this on her show, warning Brown that her plan may not be a good idea for the family in the long run.

“Nope. I was married to one of those,” Wendy said on Hot Topics about Tabitha’s announcement last week. “I make the money and so and so forth. Go live your dreams, buy a business, stay with me but go, go, go. See how that turned out. I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment. Then they invest in stuff and lose the money. Then they invest in something else and the money gets swindled or stolen.”

Per MadameNoire, the day after, Hunter posted on his Instagram stories: “I’m coming to realize that being ungrateful is a disease that only God can heal… That’s why you receive blessings regardless of a person’s actions…He doesn’t forget nothing!!!”

Kevin and Wendy were married for 21 years before they split in 2019 after he fathered a child with his longtime mistress Sharina Hudson.

According to Atlanta Black Star, several IG users slammed Kevin’s shady tweet:

“If the audacity was a person,” one person wrote.

“And he ain’t forgot all you cheating and having a baby on YOUR WIFE WAYS,” another said.

and “If ungrateful was a n–a it would be Kelvin f–kboy Hunter. You’re the reason she’s warning women now. She don’t want anyone having a barnacle-like your a–,” a third commented.