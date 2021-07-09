Friday, July 9, 2021
HomeNews
News

Ex-Husband of Wendy Williams Appears to Shade Her in Cryptic Post

By Ny MaGee
0

Kevin Hunter & Wendy Williams - GettyImages-168448605
Kevin Hunter & Wendy Williams – GettyImages

*Kevin Hunter appears to have shaded his ex-wife Wendy Williams after she slammed him recently during a segment on her talk show. 

Hunter’s cryptic post came after Williams weighed in on Tabitha Brown’s announcement that her TikTok fame has allowed her to retire her husband after he’s worked 18 years in the Los Angeles Police Department. Wendy reacted to this on her show, warning Brown that her plan may not be a good idea for the family in the long run. 

“Nope. I was married to one of those,” Wendy said on Hot Topics about Tabitha’s announcement last week. “I make the money and so and so forth. Go live your dreams, buy a business, stay with me but go, go, go. See how that turned out. I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment.  Then they invest in stuff and lose the money. Then they invest in something else and the money gets swindled or stolen.”

Per MadameNoire, the day after, Hunter posted on his Instagram stories: “I’m coming to realize that being ungrateful is a disease that only God can heal… That’s why you receive blessings regardless of a person’s actions…He doesn’t forget nothing!!!”

READ MORE: Tabitha Brown Claps Back at Wendy Williams’ Criticism Over Husband’s Retirement from LAPD [WATCH]

kevin-hunter-wendy-williams-kevin-hunter-jr
Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter, Jr.

Kevin and Wendy were married for 21 years before they split in 2019 after he fathered a child with his longtime mistress Sharina Hudson

According to Atlanta Black Star, several IG users slammed Kevin’s shady tweet:

“If the audacity was a person,” one person wrote. 

“And he ain’t forgot all you cheating and having a baby on YOUR WIFE WAYS,” another said.

and “If ungrateful was a n–a it would be Kelvin f–kboy Hunter. You’re the reason she’s warning women now. She don’t want anyone having a barnacle-like your a–,” a third commented. 

Previous articleFresh From Lockup, Father Has a Tearful Surprise Reunion With his 12-Year-Old Son (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO