Friday, July 9, 2021
DMX: Rapper’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

By Ny MaGee
DMX - TV ONE - 16200617191085
DMX

*The cause of death has been revealed for late rapper DMX

Victoria Bekiempis reported for Vulture on Thursday that the hip-hip icon died from a cocaine-induced heart attack, causing a lack of oxygen to the brain.

The report cites a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office, which determined the cause of death by using documents provided by medical officials and law enforcement authorities, per Complex. The medical examiner’s office did not conduct an autopsy on the artist. 

Vulture’s source also noted that first responders declared DMX “brain-dead early on,” and that his death “happened immediately because the brain was dead.”

DMX's Fiancee Wants to be Declared His 'Common-Law Wife' – Judge Denies Request

DMX (born Earl Simmons) died in early April aged 50 following a drug overdose. He reportedly left no will and didn’t leave behind enough money to care for his 15 children — some of whom are still minors.

EURweb previously reported that DMX’s estate could be less than $1 million; possibly less than $50,000, court documents filed by his children allege, according to Yahoo! News. His sons Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean Simmons filed documents on May 21, claiming his estate is worth less than $1 million. 

A DMX insider said the estate’s value could increase dramatically thanks to the popularity of his catalog. 

“There is no will from DMX and that’s a big problem. This is a difficult situation because there are a number of people vying to be named administrators,” the source said. “His fiancée Desiree tried to muscle in by asking the court to be named his common-law wife, which means she would have taken precedence over his children. But the court refused.”

The next court date is July 15, at which time the judge will review submissions from DMX’s family members to decide on the estate administrators.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

