

*Blue-eyed soul singer Bobby Caldwell is asking for prayers from his loyal fans after suffering an injury.

As reported by Soul Tracks, a post on Caldwell’s Facebook page last week noted that his December 11 show in Cincinnati, Ohio was canceled, and fans became concerned over the message “Please Bobby in your thoughts and prayers.”

In announcing the cancellation of an August show in Napa, an email from Caldwell’s camp said, “Many of you have expressed concern for Bobby. Bobby has suffered an injury. Your prayers are sincerely appreciated.”

The nature of the injury was not revealed, and no further information was provided.

READ MORE: Baby, It’s Hot Up In Here: A Chat with Blue-Eyed Soul Legend Bobby Caldwell

An earlier report noted that Caldwell, 69, burst onto the national scene in the late 1970s as the voice behind the massive R & B and pop hit “Won’t You Won’t Do For Love.”

He’s stayed true to his soulful craft over the years, releasing an impressive collection of R & B – steeped songs including impressive covers of Etta James’ “At Last” and The Emotions’ “Don’t Ask My Neighbor” while earning a solid base of devoted, and largely African American, fans.

In the early 1990s, Caldwell and Vanessa Williams released their version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” featured on Williams’ Grammy-nominated, Gold-certified Star Bright project. While most artists who cover the song sing it to each other, Caldwell and Williams sing it with each other, and the result is the sexiest, most playful version since Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong released theirs over four decades earlier.

“Vanessa and I recorded it during the summer,” Caldwell recalled. “It was like 101 degrees in new york city. we chilled it down in the studio until we were blowing frost, and it came out fairly nice, I think. we tried to bring it up to date, while still having some camaraderie with each other.”

“There’s not enough great things I can say about that gal,” Caldwell said of Williams. “she’s a lovely, engaging person and we have a chemistry, and I think it’s pretty evident on the recording.”

Check out Caldwell’s cover of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” below.