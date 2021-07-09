Friday, July 9, 2021
Black Woman Refused Service at Nail Salon Because She’s Overweight [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
AshleyCheffen

*A Black woman from Columbia, South Carolina is speaking out bout how she was turned away from a nail salon due to her weight.  

Here’s more from GETUPERICA.COM:

Ashley Cheffen says the nail techs at the Posh Nail Spa salon told her that they could not fulfill her nail appointment due to the size of her body.  Cheffen stated that she has been going to this nail salon since 2018; however, on June 18, 2021, she didn’t receive the same treatment she was accustomed to.  

“I went, and it was pretty busy, and I sat in the waiting area for fifteen to twenty minutes, which is expected on a Friday night,” stated Cheffen. 

Hear/watch her recall the embarrassing moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: Violent Protests Erupt Outside L.A. Spa Over Transgender Policy [VIDEO]

 

Once Cheffen finally got called back to a chair for her pedicure, the nail tech who began prepping her feet suddenly stopped and walked away. That’s when the receptionist came over and told Cheffen she could not be serviced because of the weight limit on the chair.         

“I left. I sat in my car, and I kind of just had a moment. I was embarrassed, I was humiliated, and I felt horrible,” said Cheffen.  

According to the report, the policy at Posh Nail Spa states that a customer can be held responsible for a chair if it malfunctions due to weight being over 300 pounds. 

“Posh is there to serve everybody and there is absolutely no discrimination against anybody of any size,” Joseph Wentz, a manager at the nail salon, told WACH news. 

Posh Nail Spa’s owners said the receptionist who denied Cheffen service is no longer with the salon. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

