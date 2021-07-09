Atlanta Man (#BryanRhoden) Captured and Charged with Triple Homicide At Golf Course

*Authorities say a suspect has been apprehended and charged with murder in a triple homicide at a country club outside #Atlanta last week, following a statewide search.⁠

⁠

The #CobbCounty Sheriff’s Office stated #BryanRhoden, 23, was captured in #Chamblee, Georgia, roughly a half-hour from the murder scene, on Thursday evening in connection with the shootings with the help of the US Marshals Service.⁠

⁠

Cobb County Chief Tim Fox announced during a press conference Thursday night that he was charged with three charges of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of kidnapping.⁠

⁠

Rhoden, who has ties to the metro Atlanta area, was recognized as a suspect in the days following the event at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)⁠

Other News On EURWEB: Mariah Carey’s Brother Claps Back at Her Response to His Defamation Lawsuit