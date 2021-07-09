Atlanta Man (#BryanRhoden) Captured and Charged with Triple Homicide At Golf Course

*Authorities say a suspect has been apprehended and charged with murder in a triple homicide at a country club outside #Atlanta last week, following a statewide search.
The #CobbCounty Sheriff’s Office stated #BryanRhoden, 23, was captured in #Chamblee, Georgia, roughly a half-hour from the murder scene, on Thursday evening in connection with the shootings with the help of the US Marshals Service.
Cobb County Chief Tim Fox announced during a press conference Thursday night that he was charged with three charges of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of kidnapping.
Rhoden, who has ties to the metro Atlanta area, was recognized as a suspect in the days following the event at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw
