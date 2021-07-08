The Assassination of its President Puts Haiti At Risk of Anarchy – The U.N. Must Intervene!

*The Washington Post Editorial Board writes: The pre-dawn assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse puts one of the Western Hemisphere’s most impoverished countries at risk of anarchy.

That poses an immediate humanitarian threat to millions of Haitians and an equally urgent diplomatic and security challenge to the United States and major international organizations.

Swift and muscular intervention is needed to prevent a meltdown that could have dire consequences, the United States and other influential parties — including France, Canada and the Organization of American States — should push for an international peacekeeping force, probably organized by the United Nations, that could provide the security necessary for presidential and parliamentary elections to go forward this year, as planned.

More from the editorial: