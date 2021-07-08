Thursday, July 8, 2021
Shaunie O’Neal Confirms She’s Dating Pastor Keion Henderson

By Ny MaGee
Shaunie O’Neal

*Shaunie O’Neal has confirmed she’s boo’d up with Keion Henderson–a pastor based in Houston, Texas. 

As reported by thejasminebrand.com, the ex-wife of NBA star Shaquille O’Neal shared a heartfelt birthday post for man on Tuesday. She wrote:

“Happy birthday to my best friend and partner in life, Keion. Today many will celebrate you for the impact that you have made in their lives, the love you’ve shown to perfect strangers, and the comfort you’ve provided sharing the word of God. Today I celebrate you because as our friendship has blossomed, you’ve become my safe place where I can authentically grow without judgement. You are my soundboard, you’ve taught me so much thus far, and you love me and my children unconditionally.”

O’Neal added, “During a time where I had given up on finding a soulmate, God sent you. Thank you for being my friend first, yet being intentional with my time and heart. Happiest Birthday to the man that has made me The Happiest Girl In The World!”

Check out the post below.

READ MORE: Shaunie O’Neal Explains Why Several ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Members Are Not Married

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaunie (@shaunieoneal5)

Keion commented on the post, “The honor is mines. I will accept the many congratulatory messages. But yours I will cherish.”

He also shared Shaunie’s post on his own IG account and captioned it, “I will accept all congratulatory messages but yours, @shaunieoneal5 will I cherish forever. Thank you for making my 40th Birthday one I will never forget! Shaunie, you’re the gift that keeps on giving. Thank You for accepting my friendship first and trusting me as your safe space where we both can grow without judgement. #thisis40.”

What do you think about Shaunie O’Neal dating a pastor? Sound off in the comments. 

Previous articleJames Harden, Lil Baby Caught Off Guard at Paris Fashion Week; Kanye Attends in Ski Mask (Video)
Next articleEUR Review: Scarlett Johansson Reprises Her ‘Black Widow’ Role | TRAILER
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

