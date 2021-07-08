Queens BP Donovan Richards Slams ‘Racist’ Rival Elizabeth Crowley After Democratic Primary Win

*Queens Borough President Donovan Richards was declared victory in the tight Democratic primary contest to hold on to his title, and he wasted no time to accuse rival Elizabeth Crowley of racism.

“We won!!!!,” Richards said in a tweet.

“We beat your racist ass,” Richards said of Crowley in a tweet Tuesday night.

Richards also said in a tweet directed at Crowley, “@ElizCrowleyNYC told me she would win, because BLM [Black Lives Matter] would die? What’s good now?”

He also claimed Crowley hit him up for a job as deputy borough president.

“You couldn’t force me to make you a deb bp. I stand on principle,” Richards said, using the hashtags #southeast Queens, #four more years, #QBP and #Southside.

Per New York Post, Richards led Crowley by 1,044 votes — with 92,149 votes or 50.3 percent to 91,105 votes or 49.7 votes for Crowley.

Crowley has not conceded defeat in the race.

On Wednesday, Richards made clear that he was unapologetic in a statement to QNS.

“As a Black man, I faced my own fair share of prejudice and I will not be silent when racist tactics are clearly at play,” Richards said in a statement released through his campaign. “Since our victory in the June 2020 Democratic primary, Ms. Crowley has repeatedly insinuated that she would have won if not for the death of George Floyd and the ensuing Black Lives Matter movement across our country. She later attempted to bully me into giving her a job within our administration with veiled threats of a divisive and dirty campaign if I did not. She clearly followed through on that threat, using the politics of fear throughout this race with mailers disguised as eviction notices and racist dog whistles within her messages on public safety.”

“I’m proud of the positive campaign we ran throughout this election,” Richards concluded. “The people of Queens voted for me to get the job done. Now let’s get back to work.”

Crowley was outraged by Donovan’s accusations.

“I’m extremely disappointed by the slanderous and untruthful remarks made by one of my opponents,” Crowley said in a statement Wednesday. “Politics and campaigning can be tough, and I understand that some may take legitimate policy disagreements personally on the trail. However, I’ve always believed that leadership is about taking the high road and representing the people, not Trump-like bullying on Twitter and making unfounded accusations based on no evidence whatsoever.”

Richards was elected borough president last year after Crowley lost by 12,000 votes in a special election.

“I’m proud of the campaign of inclusion and optimism we ran. We touched every single corner of our great borough, hearing the stories of Queens residents who want affordable housing, safe streets and a good education for their children,” Crowley said. “It’s clear that the message resonated; we shocked the political establishment with our strong results, against all odds.”

Crowley did not concede this year’s race to Richards.

“Queens residents want a leader during these times, and strong women should not be bullied out of ensuring that every vote and voice is heard,” Crowley concluded.

“Regardless of who wins the final tally, I will always fight for Queens and continue to be a unifying leader for our community.”