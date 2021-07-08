NBAer James Harden and Rapper Lil Baby Get Busted for Weed Possession in Paris

*NBA star James Harden and rapper Lil Baby have been out-and-about in Paris for Fashion Week, but the two recently ended up in some problems with the police.

Videos that have been circulating online show the two being stopped by a few cops. The Brooklyn Nets superstar can be heard saying he doesn’t understand what’s going on as cops begin to search him. In another clip, you can see a confused Lil Baby in the back of a police car, appearing to ask questions to an officer.

Some reports say he was among 3 people arrested for some sort of marijuana-related charge. However, the report said the vehicle the men were traveling in was pulled over and officers could smell marijuana.

There were allegedly 20 grams of weed discovered, TMZ reports.

