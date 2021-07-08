Thursday, July 8, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

NBAer James Harden and Rapper Lil Baby Get Busted for Weed Possession in Paris

By Fisher Jack
0

James Harden - Lil Baby (in Paris - Getty)
James Harden – Lil Baby (in Paris – Getty)

*NBA star James Harden and rapper Lil Baby have been out-and-about in Paris for Fashion Week, but the two recently ended up in some problems with the police.

Videos that have been circulating online show the two being stopped by a few cops. The Brooklyn Nets superstar can be heard saying he doesn’t understand what’s going on as cops begin to search him. In another clip, you can see a confused Lil Baby in the back of a police car, appearing to ask questions to an officer.

Some reports say he was among 3 people arrested for some sort of marijuana-related charge. However, the report said the vehicle the men were traveling in was pulled over and officers could smell marijuana.

There were allegedly 20 grams of weed discovered, TMZ reports.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Teen Girls Sentenced to Juvenile Detention Until Age 21 for Murder of Uber Eats Driver [VIDEO]

Previous articleQueens BP Donovan Richards Slams ‘Racist’ Rival Elizabeth Crowley After Democratic Primary Win
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO