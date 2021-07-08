Thursday, July 8, 2021
James Harden, Lil Baby Caught Off Guard at Paris Fashion Week; Kanye Attends in Ski Mask (Video)

Balenciaga 2021
Kanye West, James Harden, Lil Baby attend Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, July 2021

*Video of Brooklyn Nets star James Harden and rapper Lil Baby reacting to sudden paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week has gone viral, as has video of Kanye West’s choice of head covering, which allowed him to slip past awaiting paps completely undetected.

Lil Baby and Harden, who is an executive producer of the 26-year-old Atlanta rapper’s album “Voice of the Heroes,” have been spotted all over Paris this week, including at the hottest ticket in town – Balenciaga’s show.

The pair ended up on the front row seated near Yeezy, who was giving ski mask realness.

As dozens of paps were waiting to swarm Ye the moment he emerged from his car, he slipped right past them undetected.

After the show, The Beard and Lil Baby emerged to a throng of paps. Harden’s spacey reaction went viral.

Here’s a montage of Beard, Baby, Yeezy, and more celebs shutting down Paris Fashion Week.

