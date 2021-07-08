*Today, Gage Growth Corp. (“Gage” or the “Company”) (CSE: GAGE), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, announced their exclusive partnership agreement with multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® Award and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa’s brand, Khalifa Kush (“KK”), to develop and launch a line of premium cannabis products in the state of Michigan.

Through this partnership, Gage will be the exclusive producer, processor and retailer of KK branded products in Michigan. Gage and KK will work to develop and commercialize a product lineup that includes flower, pre-rolls, extracts, and concentrates that will be sold at Gage provisioning centers.

“We are excited to partner with Gage for our first expansion into the Midwest, and to finally release KK to my fans in Michigan,” said Wiz Khalifa. “From day one of Khalifa Kush, we have only partnered with people we align with, who focus on customer and quality over everything, and Gage is one of the best.”

“Wiz is a globally-recognized cannabis connoisseur. KK has had incredible success in other U.S. cannabis markets, establishing a brand that is synonymous with ultra-premium quality,” said Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage. “We are confident that this partnership will allow Michigan to become a unique cannabis destination in the near future.”

The arrangement includes a grant of license to certain intellectual property to produce and sell KK branded products in Michigan, and is subject to Michigan regulatory approval. KK will consult on cultivation, distribution, branding, consumer engagement and other operating responsibilities. The initial term of the license agreement is five years on an exclusive basis.

About Gage

Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm’s founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage’s portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 “Class C” cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 14 provisioning centers (dispensaries).

For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gagecannabis.com or www.gageinvestors.com.

About Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush products were first commercialized in the U.S. in 2015 by global icon Wiz Khalifa. The company has achieved continued growth and success by focusing on high quality and highly sought-after products in legalized cannabis markets. The KK brand offers a full product line of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. KK is available in select markets including Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Learn more about the upcoming Michigan launch and shop apparel at Khalifakush.com.

source: Chris Iacullo | [email protected]